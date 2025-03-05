AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $12.23. 14,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 19,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.
AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
About AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF
The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
