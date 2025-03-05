Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 17,797 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 367.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

