Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDDT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 1,537,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Reddit from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.49. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $7,834,261.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,565,226. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $5,874,274.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,102,260.31. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,122 shares of company stock worth $50,266,730.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.