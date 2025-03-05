Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 650.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,748 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in NOV by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 120.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NOV by 519.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 438,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 367,308 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NOV Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOV opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

