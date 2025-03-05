Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1,214.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 52.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $31,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,441 shares of company stock valued at $45,713,162. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

