Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.88 Million in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $461.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $410.69 and a 12-month high of $487.49.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total transaction of $963,388.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,377 shares of company stock worth $6,567,231. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.