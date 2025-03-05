Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 746.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,058 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

