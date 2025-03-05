Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 21.4% – What’s Next?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) fell 21.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 424,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 522,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Amarc Resources

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

