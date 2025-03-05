American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,566,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,501,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.97 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

