Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 million-$10.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 million. Amprius Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.460–0.450 EPS.

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.45. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,260.57. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $42,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,086.61. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amprius Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

