Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $95.78

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

