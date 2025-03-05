Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target at $2.50

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cormark cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

