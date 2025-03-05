Analysts Set Expectations for Astrana Health Q1 Earnings

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Astrana Health in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ASTH. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Astrana Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASTH opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.