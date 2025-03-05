Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $12.11

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Western Union by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WU opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

