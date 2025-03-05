Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $287,144,000 after buying an additional 803,257 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,540,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 467,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 118,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

