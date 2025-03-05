Antoinette Milis Purchases 20,000 Shares of Region Group (ASX:RGN) Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Antoinette Milis purchased 20,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,100.00 ($25,849.06).

Region Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Region Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. Region Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

About Region Group

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

