Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

