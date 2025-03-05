Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Tosha Perkins Sells 49,273 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ACHR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

