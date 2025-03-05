Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,222 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $111,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $3,704,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $972.58 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $949.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.58. The company has a market capitalization of $416.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

