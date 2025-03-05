Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after buying an additional 46,045 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 10,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.