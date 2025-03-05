Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,658 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $40,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $261.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.59.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGR opened at $283.09 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $287.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.94, for a total transaction of $2,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,462,306.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $952,416.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,222.40. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,361 shares of company stock worth $14,102,075 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.