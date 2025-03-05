Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,728 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $69,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

