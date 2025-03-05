Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 50.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARKR opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

