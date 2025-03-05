Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ascent Industries

In related news, VP Ravi Ramesh Srinivas bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,840. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.