Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Issues Earnings Results

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 14.08%.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 3.8 %

AHT stock opened at GBX 4,570 ($58.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,054.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,460.09. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,384.89 ($56.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,448 ($82.49). The firm has a market cap of £24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Brendan Horgan purchased 4,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,320 ($68.06) per share, with a total value of £212,800 ($272,227.20). Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,600 ($84.43) to GBX 7,300 ($93.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.99) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.55) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,550 ($83.79).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

