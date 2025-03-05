Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,270 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $142,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

