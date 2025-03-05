Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,278,665 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 270.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278,665 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $87,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after buying an additional 95,829 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

