Assetmark Inc. Has $1.79 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 23.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $1,790,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MGV opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

