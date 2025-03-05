Assetmark Inc. Sells 63,872 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,872 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $58,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

