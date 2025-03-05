AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 14.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $40.20 to $47.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.77. 11,653,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 12,194,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,941 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $59,523,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth $21,476,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 787,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 399,713 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 13.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.62.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.