AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 14.5% After Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $40.20 to $47.90. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.77. 11,653,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 12,194,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.62.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
