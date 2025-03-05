Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.35 ($1.04). 61,248,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,051% from the average session volume of 5,320,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.96).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £788.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

