Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.95 ($1.05). Approximately 61,541,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 5,326,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AML

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.20. The company has a market cap of £788.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 earnings per share for the current year.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.