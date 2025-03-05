Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Astronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. Astronics has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $703.83 million, a P/E ratio of -105.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Astronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Astronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.