Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

