Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of Enerflex Q3 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Enerflex Stock Down 4.1 %

TSE EFX opened at C$10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.20. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In other Enerflex news, Director Joanne Linette Cox purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$34,115.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $38,874. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.86%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

