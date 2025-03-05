Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.57% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $25,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 626,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,630,000 after buying an additional 615,776 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 297,136.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 427,877 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,935,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after purchasing an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

