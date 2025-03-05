Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,659 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

