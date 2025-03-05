Atria Investments Inc Sells 7,040 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $167.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

