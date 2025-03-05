AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

AT&T Stock Down 5.5 %

T stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

