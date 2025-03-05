Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.86 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.04). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 238 ($3.04), with a volume of 147,340 shares traded.

Aurora Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.86. The firm has a market cap of £272.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Investment Trust

In related news, insider Lucy Walker bought 4,750 shares of Aurora Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £10,735 ($13,732.89). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

