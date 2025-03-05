Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.67 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 45.44 ($0.58). Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60), with a volume of 16,534 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of £21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.43.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

