AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,450.39.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $3,485.50 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,728.97 and a 1-year high of $3,563.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,345.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,221.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

