AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

AXS opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $98.11.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.