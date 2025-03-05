B. Riley Comments on Ready Capital’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

RC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $833.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

