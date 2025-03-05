B2Gold Corp. (BTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,066. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin purchased 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. Also, Director Gregory Barnes bought 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,190 shares of company stock valued at $239,275 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.01.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

