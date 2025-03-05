BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as high as $21.45. BAE Systems shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 483,170 shares changing hands.

BAE Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) by 311.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

