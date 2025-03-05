Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 429 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Novartis by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after acquiring an additional 296,890 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $30,063,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $19,795,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.