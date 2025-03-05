Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 204,761 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.42% of Plains GP worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Plains GP by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.58. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAGP

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.