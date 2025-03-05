Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $184.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.01 and its 200-day moving average is $193.64. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $166.20 and a 12 month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.