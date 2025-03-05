Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.35.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.